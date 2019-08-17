Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The Nigerian Army yesterday reiterated its commitment to end Boko Haram insurgency and restore peace and stability to the Northeast, in particular, and to Nigeria, in general. Maj-Gen. Olusegun Adeniyi, the incoming Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, stated this at the burial of five fallen heroes, at the Nigerian Army Cemetery, Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri.

He said that the military would not rest until it ensures total defeat of the insurgency and restoration of peace to the war-torn region. He described the fallen heroes as “gallant, courageous and brave soldiers”, who sacrificed their lives in the defence of the country. “On behalf of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, I wish to commiserate with the families of the fallen heroes,” he said. “What happened is sad, but I want their families to know that they did not die in vain; they died for Nigeria, they died for their fatherland. You can be proud; they were good citizens, brave, honourable good men. They did not beg or run away from the enemy, they fought gallantly to the end. “Nigerian Army is proud of them and I want you to know that one of your loved ones paid the supreme price for nation-building.

We thank God for their lives and we celebrate them. I promised you; we will not sleep, rest or give Boko Haram insurgents any respite, until we will return normalcy to the Northeast.” He added that the army had put in place effective welfare scheme to take care of the families and children of the fallen heroes. He advised the next-of-kin of the deceased soldiers to contact him or commanders of the Sector 2 and 29 Brigade, under which the slain soldiers served, if they experience difficulties or misunderstanding regarding their welfare.

The list of the fallen heroes include Col. Kenneth Elemele, Lance Corporals Ajijola Sunday, Oguntuase Ayo, Dimos Danial and Private Akinola Ayoola. The commander prayed for the repose of their souls and the families’ fortitude to bear the loss. The fallen heroes were laid to rest in accordance with the Christian religious rites and military etiquette. Each of the families of the fallen heroes was presented with the National Flag at the end of the exercise. The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division, Maj.-Gen. Bulama Biu, and other military officers in the theatre of operation attended the event.

The spokesman, Operation Lafiya Dole, Col. Ado Isa, said Col. Elemele and the four soldiers were ambushed along the Maiduguri-Damaturu highway on July, 17, by Boko Haram. He said the insurgents opened fire on the officer and soldiers, leading to an exchange of fire between them. He explained that the other soldier victims have been buried the day after the incident according to Islamic rites. He said the burial of the officer and soldiers was delayed to allow army authority get across to the families and next-of-kin of the deceased personnel.

“We are here to show love, regard, respect for the departed colleagues. It is part of the military tradition,” he explained. The burial rite was conducted by the Deputy Director Chaplain Services, 7 Division (Protestant), Maj.(Rev) A. Musa.