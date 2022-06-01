From Timothy Olanrewaju Maiduguri
A Boko Haram commander and his deputy have been killed during a clash with hunters and vigilante in a community in Borno State
Leader of the Hunters/Vigilante (Sarkin Baka) Northeast, Alhaji Mohammed Yohanna, made the disclosure, yesterday, in an interview.
He told newsmen on phone that the hunters encountered the insurgents at Shaffa Taku, a remote community on the edge of Sambisa, Boko Haram’s operational base in Damboa Local Government, on Monday.
“We acted on intelligence information volunteered by people who hinted about the movement of the insurgents. The Boko Haram men have been terrorising communities in the area in the last two weeks,” he disclosed.
He said his team stormed the spot at Shaffa Taku, where the insurgents were sighted upon receipt of the information.
“We sighted the terrorists numbering more than 20 riding on motorcycles. We engaged them in a gun battle, and we were able to kill the commander and his deputy, while several others fled with gunshot wounds,” he revealed.
He said an AK47 and one motorcycle were recovered.
