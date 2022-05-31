From Timothy Olanrewaju Maiduguri

A Boko Haram commander and his deputy have been killed during a clash with hunters and vigilante in a community in Borno State

Leader of the Hunters/Vigilante (Sarkin Baka) Northeast, Alhaji Mohammed Yohanna disclosed yesterday in an interview.

He told newsmen on phone that the hunters encountered the insurgents at Shaffa Taku, a remote community on the edge of Sambisa, Boko Haram operation Al base in Damboa Local Government on Monday.