Molly Kilete Fred Itua, Abuja, Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Archbishop of Kaduna Diocese, Most. Rev. Mathew Man-oso Ndagoso has raised the alarm that Boko Haram terrorists were totally in charge in some in Borno State.

He claimed the terrorists were taking advantage of government’s absence in the communities to control and collect taxes from residents unhindered.

Ndagoso spoke during a church service preceding the Annual General Meeting of the Nigeria Catholic Diocesan Priests’ Association at the Our Lady’s Parish, Kaduna, which was attended by Catholic priests from the 36 states of the federation and Abuja.

Ndagoso lamented the disturbing insecurity in the country and called on the government to be more proactive than ever before.

He ascribed the disturbing state of security to lack of governments’ presence and good governance in certain parts of the country, particularly the North-East where he claimed the dreaded Boko Haram was still holding sway.

But Army spokesman, Sagir Musa, has denied the bishop’s claim.

“There is so far no place where Boko Haram terrorists are occupying, talkless of collecting taxes in Borno State and the entire North-East zone,” he said.

President Muhammadu Buhari and the military authorities have consistently said no part of the country is being controlled by Boko Haram.

Notwithstanding the denial, the cleric insisted that insurgents were providing services to the parts of the state under their control and collecting taxes from the people.

“Insecurity starts from where there is absence of government. The absence of government in certain parts of the country has brought us to where we are today.

“Our problem has always been the management of resources of the land. Something is happening right now whether the government knows or not. The splinter group of the Boko Haram is providing services to some communities in Borno. They are collecting taxes because of the absence of government. This is dangerous.”

He also said there is hardship in the land, adding that many people could no long take care of their responsibilities.

“In governance or democratic government, if you know you don’t have the capacity to even rule a local governmet, don’t put yourself forward. The very fact that you put yourself forward, you are telling the people that you have the capacity and the know-how. Even if you don’t have the know-how, I think in leadership, you don’t need to have the know-how. I think you should have the intelligence to get people who know to be able to do the job. No matter how intelligent you are, you cannot do it alone.

“Now talking about the present government, I think the simple question that every Nigerian should ask is, my life today and my life before this government came in, what is the difference?