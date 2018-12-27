A senior police officer in Yobe told our reporter on telephone: “I am calling to inform you that those MOPOL personnel who were trained at Special Forces School, Buni-Yadi, when they were told that they would be deployed to Maiduguri and Yobe here after their training, said they were not going anywhere.

It was gathered that the policemen became terribly afraid upon the news and made up their minds to abscond. The MOPOL personnel were said to be among the 2,000 officers deployed on December 2, to join in the ongoing counter-insurgency war in the North East.

Daily Sun gathered that the policemen made up their minds to abandon the operations after the military authorities running the school announced to them that they were changing their uniforms from the MOPOL colours to woodland camouflage, the official uniform for personnel engaged in the counterterrorism war.

At least 200 operatives of the Police Mobile Force (PMF), otherwise known as MOPOL, undergoing training at the Special Forces School (SFS), Buni-Yadi, Yobe State, have disappeared into thin air for fear of being killed by Boko Haram terrorists. They left Damaturu, the Yobe State capital, on Sunday, December 23, at exactly 2pm on the grounds that they did not want to die like soldiers.

“They said they were going home. As I am speaking to you now, they are all at the junction saying they are going back to their villages and all of them are armed with their rifles. They said they would not go to Maiduguri because they were not soldiers and that they would not allow anybody to take them to places where they would go and die for nothing.

“All of them are at the roundabout here in Yobe with their baggage. They said they don’t have any business with fighting Boko Haram; they said they were going to their village.

“If I had my way now, I would have taken their photographs and sent to you through WhatsApp but, unfortunately, I cannot. If you see them their eyes are so very red that they may attack anybody who tries to take their pictures.

“I was even asking one of my tribesmen what he was going to do with the rifle since it was a service rifle, and he told me that was none of his business. He said that he was going with it to his village.

“There was one officer I served together with in Potiskum, that I was chatting with, and he got angry when I tried to persuade him to stay, and he refused to talk to me again. He said I wanted him to go and die.

“I am surprised, because what they told me was that they had been briefed that they were gong to be deployed within the metropolis and take the soldiers into the bush. They were thinking that they would remain in Maiduguri town; they are not serious.