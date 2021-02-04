From Molly Kilete, Abuja

Minister of Defence, Major-Gen. Bashir Magashi, has charged the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) to continue to provide enhanced and timely intelligence to support the military in its ongoing counter insurgency and other internal security operations across the country.

Magashi said this had become necessary as the current security situation in the country calls for an up- to-date actionable intelligence to decimate the terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and other criminal groups terrorising the country.

Magashi made this known when he commissioned the DIA housing estate in Abuja.

The minister, who commended the agency for the project, said: “Presently, the nation is facing security challenges which have resulted in higher demands on our resources and the need for up to date intelligence which will aid in the successful conduct of operations against insurgents, bandits, kidnappers and criminal elements in the country. The Defence Intelligence Agency must, therefore, continue to play a pivotal role in providing intelligence support for the conduct of military operations.”

Let me therefore assure the agency of my continuous support towards the attainment of its mandate for which it was established.”

Chief of Defence Intelligence(CDI), while commending the personnel of the agency for working diligently to rid the country of the pervading insecurity, said the agency had been repositioned to tackle insecurity in the nation.