Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Minister of Defence, Major-General Bashir Magashi, has charged the Defence Intelligence Agency(DIA) to continue to provide enhanced and timely intelligence to support the military in its ongoing counter insurgency and other internal security operations across the country.

Magashi, this has become necessary as the current security situation in the country, calls for an up- to-date actionable intelligence to decimate the terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and other criminal groups terrorizing the peace of the country.

Magashi, made this known when he commissioned the DIA housing estate in Abuja.

The minister who commended the agency for the project, said “Presently, the Nation is facing security challenges which have resulted in higher demands on our resources and the need for up to date Intelligence which will aid in the successful conduct of operations against insurgents, bandits, kidnappers and criminal elements in the country. “The Defence Intelligence Agency must therefore continue to play a pivotal role in providing intelligence support for the conduct of military operations. Let me therefore assure the Agency of my continuous support towards the attainment of its mandate for which it was established”.

While noting the importance of housing which he said should be given priority in any organization, Magashi, the accommodation would no doubt motivate staffs of the agency to work harder and make the country safe for all to live in.

He thanked President, Muhammadu Buhari, who he said has continued to support the Defence Intelligence Agency and “the Armed Forces in general despite the difficult economic realities.

While promising his ministry’s support to boost the morale of personnel of the Armed Forces for enhanced efficiency, the minister called on beneficiaries to observe good maintenance culture in order to preserve the serenity and beauty of the estate.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Chief of Defence Intelligence(CDI), while commending the personnel of the agency for working diligently to rid the country of the pervading insecurity, said the agency has been repositioned to tackle insecurity in the nation.

Under his leadership, he said the agency increased the number of state cells to enable quicker response and bespoke solution for different for communities across the country.

“When I assume office, we determined that the contingencies facing the nation, and emerging disturbing trends require that we reposition the Defence Intelligence Agency to better respond and improve on its overall service delivery. We focused on 5 imperatives. A redefinition of our roles, objectives and the structure necessary to perform; capacity building and _ career development; capabilities enhancement; forging of national and international synergies and cooperation; and last but not the least, personnel welfare.

“These measures have led us to have a better perspective of national security challenges as well as to articulate and actualize improved integrated responses within the overall all-of-the-nation effort. I am therefore comforted that the Defence Intelligence Agency I leave behind is better suited and far more capable to defend the nation and its good people by providing timely and accurate intelligence to aid military operations”.

