Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence and Police Officers Wives Association(DEPOWA), has trained 63 widows of soldiers killed in the counter insurgency war and vulnerable barrack youths on skill acquisition.

The widows and barrack youths received training on Hotel and Catering Management, Fashion Designing, Computer Studies, Cosmetology and Hair Dressing.

They were empowered with starter packs comprising sewing machines, catering equipment, computers, dryers among other equipment and some cash to enable them rent a shop to start their businesses.

At the graduation ceremony held at the DEPOWA secretariat in Abuja, wife of the Chief of Defence Staff, Mrs Anwuli Irabor, while noting the insecurity bedeviling the country, said “We have lost gallant men, fathers, brothers who in the course of duty, have left families behind all over our barracks.

As a result, she said DEPOWA has taken it as a challenge to train and empower the widows with different skills and trainings thereby giving them a trade to carry on the good work left behind by their bread winners.

“Today we are graduating a diverse group of women who have experienced real pain and have come out stronger. The life of a loved one cut short in honorable service to the nation can never be erased from memory. These are women that have risen to the duty of training their children, fending for households and supporting extended families. They have jumped through hoops, bent backwards and gone the extra mile to be here and at this time, truly it has not been easy getting to this point”.

The DEPOWA president while congratulating the beneficiaries for the successful completion of their training, expressed the hope that the skills they have acquired would go a way to improve their financial status having lost their bread winners and contribute their quota to the society.

“it is also the expectation for a brighter and better future, a source of financial liberation and opportunity for you to equally contribute your quota to the society with dignity of labour.

“Yes, this day signifies all this and much more for you and your families but I must tell you, if you take these skills home and bury them or get carried away by the demands of life, they will remain the symbol of hope that was never achieved.

The DEPOWA president while urging the women to take advantage of the starter packs and the cash given to them to work hard so as to yield profit to sustain their businesses, said “You must make hay whilst the sun shines, ie take advantage of the freshness of these skills in your memory.

She said “You should also desire and begin to build, save, and invest. It takes saving 500 Naira a day to save N182,500 a year. Those who will excel are the ones that are ready to work hard, save money and re-invest in their businesses.

“You have been trained not only in skill but how to manage a business, do not let it go to waste. We have also given you the advantage by providing starter kits, one year rent and stipends all through the duration of your training. So you must work hard for that advantage to yield into profit.

“I urge you to always look for positive opportunity to promote, market and build your business.

Some of you have learnt skills that complement each other, look into joint ventures where you utilize each others strengths for customer retention. By Gods grace, the works of your hands will reap great reward”. She said.