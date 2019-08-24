Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

No fewer than 73 houses and 28 shops have been destroyed by Boko Haram during attacks on three villages in the central part of Borno.

Boko Haram raided Borri, Wanori and Kaleri-Abdule villages in Konduga Local Government, some 25 Kilometres to Maiduguri on Thursday night, leaving woes and pains at its trail, residents said.

State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Executive chairman, Hajiya Yabawa Kolo while briefing the state governor, Babagana Zulum during an assessment visit to the villages on Saturday said the insurgents struck at about 8pm last Thursday and set fire on hours and shops.

“In Borri, 17 households and four shops were burnt. In Wanori village, 34 households and 18 shops were also set ablaze while 22 households and 6 shops were torched in Kaleri-Abdule village, bringing the total of houses affected to 73 and 28 shops,” Kolo told the governor.

Gov Zulum in his reaction after assessing the damage promised that Goverment will replace the old structure burnt by the insurgents with new ones.

He expressed hope in the improvement of the security situation in the state. He said President Muhammadu Buhari has given assurances during his visit to the Villa earlier on Friday. He said the president promise was reassuring, urging the people to continue to support the Federal Government.

The governor also met withheld some Civilian JTF members and vigilante in the communities. He directed the release of two patrol vehicles to the volunteer groups to help sustain their surveillance of the area.