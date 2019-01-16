Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, has offered automatic employment to the wives of two Bayelsa-born pilots who died in action against the Boko Haram insurgents in the North East.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Media Relation, Fidelis Soriwei, quoted him as having made the pronouncement during a condolence visit to one of the widows, Diepreye Inokoba Jacob, whose husband, Flight Lieutenant Pereowei, died in a helicopter crash at Damasak, on January 2.

Governor Dickson extended the offer of automatic employment to the wife of the second pilot, Lt. Owei, who died in 2016 when the Commander 115 Special Operations Group, Port Harcourt, Air Commodore E Ebiowei, called his attention to it.

The governor, who said the offer of automatic employment was the state government’s modest way of encouraging and rallying support for the relatives left behind by indigenes of the state who got killed in action, described the late pilots as heroes whose services were a source of pride to the Ijaw nation.

He said: “We are very proud of the services and the sacrifices our departed young hero made. We, hereby, announce automatic employment for the wife.”