Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The Federal Government of Nigeria has commended the courage of ex-Boko Haram fighters for embracing peace for the common good of the country, calling on other members of the terror group to also embrace peace for stability and development of not just the North-East but Nigeria at large.

According to the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development (HADMSD), Sadiya Umar Farouq, the prevailing insecurity challenges such as the Boko Haram insurgency in the North-East, and other parts of the country as well, has raised the need for the constant review and application of non-kinetic lines of action to achieve peace, security, and stability.

She said the Operation Safe Corridor (ASC) of the Nigerian Army (NA) which seeks to De-radicalise Rehabilitate and Reintegrate (DRR) is one of such platforms established by the government to avail the willing combatant to repent, drop their arms, and embrace peace.

The Minister stated this at the graduation ceremony of the Batch 4 2019 clients (repentant Boko Haram members) of the DRR programme in Mallam Sidi, Kwami Local Government Area (LGA) of Gombe State. Sadiya who was represented by Nadia Mohammed, director special duties in the Ministry said the DRR programme of the Army is yielding encouraging results.

‘I commend our brothers that are graduating today for their foresight in abandoning calamity and choose the greater good for the community. I am equally calling on those still in the trenches to make the path to personal freedom in their lives as the federal government are ready to accept those who willingly surrender and embrace peace,’ the Minister said.

Given a breakdown of the process of the DRR programme, the coordinator of the OSC Maj-gen Bamidele Shafa said a total of 606 ex-combatants comprising of 587 Nigerians and 14 foreign nationals were transferred to OSC camp by Operation Lafiya-dole in December 2019. “In the course of the 6 months, the clients were subjected to a comprehensive medical test to ascertain their health status and enable their proper care.

He said the 601 graduating clients were taken through spiritual, religious, and psycho-social therapy and psychological intervention as well. They were also administered drug use intervention and vocational pieces of training.

While presenting the 601 ex-combatants who had earlier denounce their membership of the Boko Haram sect for graduation the coordinator said after a rigorous DRR programme the 601 out of the official 606 clients came out successful and are ready to be graduated.

He explained that 3 of the 606 clients were lost to various terminal deceases they were already dealing with before they arrive at the DRR camp.

‘Another client was withdrawn on the disciplinary ground and transferred for further investigation while one was referred to neuro-psychiatric in Maiduguri for further treatment.

‘This number of clients that we are graduating today is the standard United Nations (UN) battalion, in any war where you have 600 surrenders willingly to embrace a Federal Government programme is a sign of peace ahead,’ Shafa said while assuring residents in the North-east region and Nigeria that better days are ahead despite the present security challenges.