Gyang Bere, Jos

The President, Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN), Rev. Dr. Dachollom Datiri said the Federal Government and the Nigerian Army has failed to crush the precarious security challenges orchestrated by bandits and Boko Haram in the North East.

He described as sad and condemnable a situation where Boko Haram and kidnappers have continue to inflict pains and terror on innocent Nigerians without intervention.

Datiri stated this on Tuesday in Jos during the Opening Ceremony of the 98th General Church Council meeting, held at COCIN Headquarters Church, Jos, Plateau State.

“It is hard to believe that the Nigerian Army has failed to deal with this menace all these years, Government must stop playing politics with the precious lives of Nigerians. If the United States forces can come into the shores of this country, rescue their citizens, kill six of the captors and left one alive as exhibit, then something is really wrong with the Nigerian Government and troops”.

Rev. Datiri also raised the alarm over the increasing rate of kidnappings and armed robbery in the country and urged government to garner the willpower and deal with the ugly situation.

“Kidnappers and armed robbers are having a field day in this country today. Many people have been robbed of their hard earned savings, and innocent lives have been needlessly exterminated. Surely government is capable of squashing this unwanted menace in our society. Government must garner the willpower and deal with this ugly situation”.

The clergy pleaded for the security and Federal Government to secured the safe release of Rev. Polycarp Zongo who is the hands of Khalifa troops for the past five weeks now.

“This has caused us so much trauma and stress and it is hard to imagine what is happening to him or what is going on in his mind. His wife and family are terribly devastated. We are beginning to hear demands of a huge amount as ransom. We call on Government to step in and raise the money needed as the protection of lives is the responsibility of government. The church cannot raise such amount of money even in a whole year”.