Billy Graham Abel Yola

Boko Haram fighters are reported to have attacked Dumankara community and killed two persons during a night attack on members of the community.

The attack which is reported to have happened around 10 pm was said to have led to burning of houses and the loss of two lives.

A local from Madagali, Abdul said, “The attack happened late into the night at around 10 pm in Dumankara, a community in Madagali bordering Gwoza.

“Here in Madagali main town, we don’t have much detail, all I can tell you now is that two people have died as a result of the attack.”

Dumankara is a town in Madagali sharing a border with Gwoza in Borno state.

