A member of the Presidential Committee on the North East Initiative (PCNI), Dr. Sidi Ali Mohammed, disclosed in Abuja, yesterday, that Boko Haram fighters are being paid $3,000 daily.

He said this at the presentation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Sub-Sahara Africa’s Economic Outlook Report, in Abuja, yesterday.

Dr. Mohammed said the $3,000 fighting payment for the insurgents dwarfs the N1, 000 daily allowance paid to Nigerian troops at the warfront.

Mohammed, who is head of PCNI’s Humanitarian Assistance and Rehabilitation, said Boko Haram has been hijacked and operates like a cartel.

“I will give you an example. The Nigerian military for example, gets N1, 000 per day for being in the North East, at the war front, as an allowance.

“The same North East, where, if you are a member of Boko Haram, you get $3,000 per day as allowance. So it is lucrative. Sometimes they even give you money upfront. So, we must do something about the youths from where they are recruiting.”

On how to tackle insurgency, Mohammed said: “If it is amnesty that will guarantee that peace, then, we have to think of it. Most importantly, we need to deplete the army of youths on the streets and take them away from the streets so that Boko Haram does not recruit them.

“Don’t forget, they (Boko Haram members) are being killed on daily basis but, they are also recruiting on daily basis. They are getting people to recruit because it is lucrative.”

“Part of the reason why this problem has refused to go away is the abundant natural resources in the Lake Chad Region. We need to think outside the box. It is now more like a cartel.

“When you see the type of weapons they use, it is more sophisticated than the type of weapons that our military are using.”

He further noted that BoKo Haram “is like guerilla warfare. As we are here discussing, if somebody here is a member of Boko Haram, he will not say anything.

“He goes out there to strategise and comes back. It, therefore, means the conventional ways of fighting warfare cannot work here. It, therefore, calls for thinking outside of the box.”