From Timothy Olanrewaju Maiduguri

Parts of Maiduguri, capital of northeast Borno State early Saturday witnessed scary sounds and explosions from suspected mortal bombs believed to have been fired by Boko Haram from the city outskirts.

Residents said the first deafening sound was heard at about 6am as an er mortar bomb landed in an area at 1000 Housing Estate around the city outskirts. The second one which came minutes later penetrated a house in the same stash to ate, injuring a child

“The child was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment,”resident Abdullahi Musa told The Sun.

Two more explosions from Boko Haram firing occurred in succession.

Residents of Gomari-airport, few metres to the estate, also said they witnessed similar blast. A child was also injured, residents though the reporter could not immediately authenticate the claim from the military authority.