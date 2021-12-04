From Timothy Olanrewaju Maiduguri
Parts of Maiduguri, capital of northeast Borno State early Saturday witnessed scary sounds and explosions from suspected mortal bombs believed to have been fired by Boko Haram from the city outskirts.
Residents said the first deafening sound was heard at about 6am as an er mortar bomb landed in an area at 1000 Housing Estate around the city outskirts. The second one which came minutes later penetrated a house in the same stash to ate, injuring a child
“The child was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment,”resident Abdullahi Musa told The Sun.
Two more explosions from Boko Haram firing occurred in succession.
Residents of Gomari-airport, few metres to the estate, also said they witnessed similar blast. A child was also injured, residents though the reporter could not immediately authenticate the claim from the military authority.
Many residents said they suspected Boko Haram was targeting a facility where hundreds of its ex-fighters who surrendered to the state, were kept. The camp located a few meters away from the estate and other scenes of the explosions.
Roughly 18, 000 Boko Haram have surrendered according to a recent confirmation by the headquarters of Operation Hadin Kai, the military counter-insurgency operation in the northeast.
