No fewer than 1,400 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) including the elderly, women and children from Fufore in Adamawa are complaining of acute food supply in the camp.

Malam Bakura Umar, an IDP and leader of IDPs in Fufore Camp, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Yola.

Umar complained that for the past three months the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) had not supplied food to them.

“About 1,400 IDPs, mostly women, children and elderly people are facing starvation due to acute food supply in Fufore Camp.

“For the past three months, NEMA didn’t supply food for us and we are facing serious living conditions.

“Because of the acute food supply both men and women from the camp had to go out to Fufore town and other nearby villages to look for food in order to survive,” Umar said.

He said they were in the camp since 2014 and NEMA used to supply food items for them on monthly basis for every household living in the camp.

The chairman said the IDPs in the camp were from Bama, Gwoza and Gamboru Ngala in Borno state.

He said they were brought to the camp from Republic of Cameroon after Boko Haram overran their villages and towns in 2013 and they escaped to Cameroon for safety.

He appealed to appropriate authorities concerned to come to their aid.

When contacted, Alhaji Abani Garki, the NEMA Operational Officer in charge of Adamawa and Taraba dismissed the starvation claims and described it as “false alarm”.

Garki told NAN that the agency was aware about the short delay in supply of the food to the camp.

“The Agency is aware about the short delay of regular monthly food supply to households in Fufore camp but there was nothing like starvation in the camp.

“In fact the delay was not as they claimed because we experienced a short delay of food supply in January this year due to some logistic challenges which affected the following months of February and March.

“The Agency is trying all it can to ensure the IDPs are being taking care of properly,” Garki said.

He said that the Federal Government was taking very good care of the IDPs including children education, healthcare provision and food supply. (NAN)