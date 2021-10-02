From John Adams, Minna

With barely six months after Niger state governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello confirmed that the dreaded Boko Haram insurgence has hoisting its flag in Kaore community in Shiroro local government area of the state, insurgents have begun membership recruitment in the state.

Youths from about 500 communities in Shiroro Local government area currently under the siege from the insurgents are being forcefully recruited into the Islamic sect.

The Chairman of Shiroro local government, Mallam Suleiman Chukuba who disclosed this to newsmen in Minna, said youths in the affected communities are being asked to join them or be killed, adding “this is what is currently going in my local communities.

“As the Chairman of Shiroro local government area of Niger state, I can tell you that Shiroro is not only dealing with the issue of banditry, Shiroro has a lot of Boko Haram members, I have proof of this as the Chairman of the Council.”

“They (Boko Haram) has overtaken the local government area and are trying to equip the people to fight against the government. the preachings of the Boko Haram members are against the government and they have been asking the residents to be part of what they are doing”.

The Council Chairman stated further that the Boko Haram has proclaimed that they do not want conventional primary and secondary schools as their only preference is the Islamic school.

“They have told the people that they do not want primary or secondary school in the communities and that they only want to see Islamic schools. They have been trying to incorporate and recruit the residents of the communities to become their members telling them that they will give them arms and assist them in fighting the government.”

Mallam Chukwuba said eight out of the 15 wards in the local government, comprising about 500 communities are being ruled by both Boko Haram and Bandits, pointing out that the affected wards include Manta, Gurmana, Bassa-Kokki, Allawa, Kurebe, Kushaka, Kwati, Chukumba and Galadima Kogo.”

The Chairman therefore appealed to the federal government to come to aid of the people by bring in more security personnel to help them flush out and dislodge the Insurgents who had already made Shiroro local government area their home.

It would be recalled that the state Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello had confirmed that the Boko Haram sect had hoisted its flag in some communities in Shiroro local government area of the state, warning that He warned that the terrorists are trying to make Kaore their home and headquarters like they did to Sambisa forest, stressing that “the danger is that while Sambisa forest is several kilometres away from Abuja, Kaore is only two hours drive to Abuja”.

This, he warned, will make the federal capital unsafe if nothing urgently is done to curtail the situation.

