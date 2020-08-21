Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Save Humanity Advocacy Centre (SHAC) has accused politicians of sabotaging the fight against Boko Haram terrorists in Borno State.

The group stated this in a report by its Special Rapporteur, Dr. Okey Okechukwu unveiled recently for distribution to the Office of the President, his Chief of Staff, state governors and the general public.

It also decried the politically motivated hostilities against the Nigerian military and lack of cooperation by the state government as responsible for prolonging the war.

“The Save Humanity Advocacy Centre, as a result of its study of the events in North-East, concludes that political conspiracies and sabotage are responsible for the existence of Boko Haram in Borno State. There has been a politically motivated hostility towards the Nigerian troops in parts of Borno State, especially in areas where the government wields enormous political interest. This fact, as unhealthy as it sounds, has also pitched personnel of the military against some ethnic groups that are probably ignorant of efforts of the military towards the restoration of peace and order in their communities.”