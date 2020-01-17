It was indeed a day of joy and laughter for soldiers recuperating from gunshot injuries sustained in the anti-terrorism war and those with other medical challenges when the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 7 Division, Nigerian Army, Brigadier-General Abdul Khalifa, organised a special end-of-year party for them.

The party afforded the soldiers, currently on admission at the 7 Division Medical Services and Hospital, to forget about their pains and injuries for awhile, as they took to the dance floor with crutches, wheelchairs, bandaged heads and legs, displaying the latest dance steps in town.

The party also saw the GOC with his officers and soldiers hitting the dance floor to challenge the soldiers with the latest legwork dance. There was plenty to eat, drink and latest Nigerian music to dance to. The wounded soldiers, who were in high spirits, thanked God for sparing their lives and keeping them safe to see another year.

The GOC, alongside other senior officers of the division, took some time to personally serve the meals to the wounded soldiers in the spirit of the season.

Khalifa, who said the party was organised as part of the division’s contributions to facilitate the recuperation of the affected personnel, commended them for their bravery in combating terrorists, whom he said have been decimated.

He stated that the gesture was with the ultimate objective of achieving better health, raising troops’ morale and strengthening efficiency.

“Firstly, we thank God for bringing all of us together so that we can appreciate Him and at the same time appreciate the very big sacrifice you are making. It was in the course of Operation Lafiya Dole that you were injured and brought to this medical facility.”