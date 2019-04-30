Billy Graham Abel, Yola

About 25 people have been confirmed killed in a Monday night attack in Kuda-kaya village in Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

Kuda-kaya, about seven kilometres away from Madagali main town was said to have been raided by Boko Haram insurgents at around 5 pm and the attack lasted up to 10 pm Monday, night.

Our correspondent gathered that properties worth millions of naira were destroyed in the attack.

When contacted, the immediate past chairman of Madagali local government, Yusuf Muhammed, said: “Right now, I have been reliably informed that 25 people were killed and properties have been destroyed.

“The military came in later but the damage has been done and just imagine, people who are farmers and worked through the years to have all their farm products destroyed.

“The Federal government has to do something about this situation and deal with this problem.

“Why Madagali? We need the government to take action on this situation and deal with the incessant attacks.

“Many of the locals are already packing their belongings to leave because of fear.”

Reacting to the situation, the Adamawa State Police Public Relations Officer, Othman Abubakar said: “We have received information that there was an attack on Kuda village in Madagali.

“About 25 people are said to have been killed and the number of casualties yet unknown but we have not confirmed it yet.

“The situation is now calm and the military have been deployed to the area.”

Madagali which is the home of the Adamawa State Governor-elect, has since early 2019 witnessed an upsurge in Boko Haram attacks and has become the a hot spot for Boko Haram attacks in the state.

The attacks have continued unabated, claiming several lives, destroying properties worth millions of naira and rendering hundreds displaced.