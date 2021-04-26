From John Adams, Minna

The Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, has confirmed that Boko Haram insurgents hoisted the flag of the terror group in Kaore village in Shiroro Local Government Area.

The governor also said that the insurgents have extended the attacks to communities in Munya local government area of the state.

The governor disclosed this in Minna on Monday when he visited Internally Displaced Peoples (IDPs) camp at Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida (IBB) primary school in Minna, the state capital.

No fewer than 50 communities across the two local government areas have so far fallen under the Boko Haram control with about 3,000 villagers already displaced in the last three days.

Three military camps in Allawa, Bassa and Zagzaga in the two local government areas have been sacked by the insurgents in the last one months of renewed attacks.

‘I am confirming that there are Boko Haram elements around Kaure in Shiroro local government of Niger State. They have taken over the territory. They have equally installed their flag. I am confirming to you now that they have taken over the wives of people by force,’ he said.