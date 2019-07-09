Molly Kilete, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has announced the promotion of Major-General Adeosun, to the rank of Lieutenant-General.

The President Buhari, has also announced the promotion of Brigadier-General AB Biu, to the rank of a Major-General.

The two officers were promoted for their extra-ordinary feats, courage, exemplary leadership, loyalty, uncommon commitment and valour in the counter-insurgency operation in the North East.

Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Colonel Sagir Musa, who made this known in a statement said: “The present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has continued to demonstrate total and unflinching support to the Armed Forces of Nigeria in the bid to effectively contain the security situation in the country especially the activities of terrorists in the North East.

“In particular, the government has shown commitment to recognising excellence, dedication and commitment on the part of personnel of the Nigerian Army. It is in this wise that the President, Commander-in-Chief, President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the accelerated promotion of two senior officers and a subaltern of the Nigerian Army. The officers are granted promotion for their extra-ordinary feats, courage, exemplary leadership, loyalty, uncommon commitment and valour in the counter-insurgency operation in the northeastern part of the country.

“The two senior officers are Major General LO Adeosun, the Chief of Training and Operations at Army Headquarters who has been promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General and Brigadier General AB Biu, General Officer Commanding 7 Division and Commander Sector 2 Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Maiduguri, promoted to the rank of Major General. Also, promoted to the rank of Captain is Lieutenant AJ Danjibrin of 211 Demonstration Battalion, Bauchi.

“The President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari has conveyed his personal congratulations to the promoted officers and charged them to continue to be shining examples to their colleagues.

“Similarly, the Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai, on behalf of officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army felicitates with the newly-promoted officers and extends his best wishes to them in all their future endeavours.”