From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

A prominent Muslim scholar, Sheikh Bala Lau, says politicians should be held responsible for the seeming endless murderous activities of the Boko Haram insurgent group and bandits in parts of the country.

“Politicians sponsor and fuel these terrorist activities for certain selfish reasons,” Lau who is the National Chairman of Izalatu Bidia Waiqamatu Sunnah (JIBWIS) told reporters in Kaduna at the weekend.

He was in Katsina for commissioning of the Mariya Orphanage Home built by Senator Sadiq Yaradua.

Lamenting that the insecurity situation especially in the North-West and North-East parts of the country has tended to undermine the Federal Government, Lau said that, “the insecurity problems are the creation of some politicians who exploit the situation to achieve their political ambition.”

He urged President Muhammadu Buhari to rise to the challenge and summon enough courage to ensure that the terrorists and their collaborators face the full wrath of the law.

“Our problem in Nigeria is failure by the government to punish people who violate the law.

“Government should ensure criminals and their sponsors taste the wrath of the law,” Lau said.

He said that Nigerians should join hands and cater for orphans and the other less-privileged in society in their communities arguing that, “if you fail to take care of the needs of our orphans, they will later become an insecurity problem in Nigeria.”