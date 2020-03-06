Molly Kilete, Abuja

The army said its soldiers engaged in the counterterrorism operations in the North East have thwarted terrorists’ attempt to attack one of its bases at Damboa in Borno State.

The army said the soldiers killed 19 of the terrorists, wounded several others and recovered several arms and ammunitions from them.

Media Coordinator in-charge of Nigerian Army Operations, Colonel Aminu Iliyasu, however said three soldiers lost their lives during the encounter while four others were injured in the battle.

Illiyasu said the wounded soldiers have since been evacuated to a military medical facility where they are being treated.

Iliyasu, in a statement, said: “A misguided attempt by some criminal Boko Haram elements to attack the troops of 25 Task Force Brigade (Army Super Camp 2) located in Damboa LGA of Borno State has met a crushing defeat in the hands of the resilient troops. The marauding criminals mounted gun trucks and a number of their foot soldiers attempted to infiltrate the troops’ location from three different fronts in the early hours of March 4, 2020. “The troops responded swiftly, bringing to bear superior fire power against the criminals in conjunction with the Air Task Force Operation Lafiya Dole. The encounter, which lasted over an hour, witnessed one of the most debilitating defeats of the Boko Haram criminals in a single encounter since the turn of the year. “So far, 19 Boko Haram criminals’ bodies have been recovered while many more were observed escaping with various degrees of gunshot wounds by the troops who are on vigorous exploitation of their initial success along the criminals’ withdrawal route.

“Interestingly, the gallant troops captured from the Boko Haram criminals five AK 47 rifles, one General Purpose Machine gun and one Rocket Propelled Gun tube. Regrettably, three valiant soldiers paid the supreme prize while four others were wounded in action. However, the wounded in action soldiers have been evacuated to a military medical facility for immediate and effective management.

“To this end, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai, hereby congratulates the troops of Operation Lafiya Dole for their decisive victory against the enemies of our country. He further urges them to remain steadfast, loyal and resolute in the discharge of their professional responsibilities. He further reassures the residents of Damboa and, indeed, the North East at large of the unflinching resolve of troops of Operation Lafiya Dole in protecting the lives and properties of all law – abiding citizens.”

Meanwhile, Governor Babagana Zulum has hailed the success of the military against Boko Haram during a dawn attack on a volatile town in the southern part of the state last Wednesday.

Zulum, in his first reaction to troops’ offensive against Boko Haram at Damboa during an attack to overrun a military base and town in the early hours of Wednesday, described the military success as a deadly blow against the insurgents.

“I find it compelling to salute our gallant soldiers of the Nigerian Army and Air Force under Operation Lafiya Dole for a decisive blow against Boko Haram insurgents on Wednesday morning in Damboa town,” Zulum said in a statement released through his media aide, Isa Gusau, yesterday.

He said the insurgents attacked the town from different directions at about 6am last Wednesday with strong belief their ambush strategy would work. The insurgents, however, met “a far more determined and battle ready military,” the governor said.

He commended the soldiers for putting up a strong fight from the ground, lauded the Air force men for their aerial assault on the terrorists, Civilian JTF as well as Vigilantes for their complementary role.