No fewer than 55 people including wives of the fighters of Boko Haram and their rival group, Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP), have been killed in a week-long multiple clashes in Borno State, sources revealed.

Daily Trust reported that the clashes started last week in one of the camps at Mutakinti general area in Bama Local Government Area of the state, where about 11 fighters loyal to (JAS) Boko Haram lost their lives in the encounter.

An impeccable source, who has the knowledge of the incident, said that an in-fighting at Dollar land in Sambisa forests last Saturday also claimed dozens including fighters and women.

The source added that ISWAP fighters outnumbered and overpowered JAS and 11 fighters died in a gun battle at Mantari general area.

Our correspondent learnt that the clashes took place in Dollar Land, Mantari, Mutakinti general areas all in Bama LGA and Bayan Dushai in Gwoza council respectively.