From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Three communities in the southern part of Borno came under heavy attacks by ISWAP weekend, leading to the death of three persons and about a dozen injured.

The attackers invaded Mandaragirau, Sabon-Gari and Ghuma in Biu Local Government, on Saturday night, two vigilante members told The Sun

The sources said the attacks lasted for about an hour as the ISWAP members fired sporadically. Scores of residents also fled the communities, the sources said.

There was no reaction from the military on the attack as at the time of filing this report.

Sabon-Gari has experienced more than two terror attacks in the past. Insurgents have raided the town, leaving the area in ruins.