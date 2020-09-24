Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

No fewer than three persons have been killed in an attack by Boko Haram terrorists on a community in Borno State.

The terror group struck at Mandaragraw, a community in Biu Local Government Area in the southern part of Borno Wednesday night.

Sources say the insurgents came on motorcycles and opened fire on defenseless civilians in their houses, forcing residents to flee into the bushes.

‘The attack occurred in the night. Three people were killed and about seven injured,’ said Auwal Umar, a Biu resident who hails from the community.

Mandaragraw, a remote community in Biu Local Government is about 30 kilometres to Biu town and over 150 kilometres to Maiduguri, the State capital.

There were similar reports of a Boko Haram attack on Maiduguri-Monguno road on Wednesday. The incident was not known in Maiduguri until mid-Thursday due to the destruction of telecommunication services in the area by the insurgents. Details of the attack are sketchy as at press time.