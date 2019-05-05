Troops of Sector 3, Operation Lafiya Dole, deployed at Forward Operation Base Magumeri, Borno State, said they lost five soldiers during a confrontation with Boko Haram.

The troops had a fierce encounter with Boko Haram on Friday and repelled their intended attack on Magumeri village.

A statement signed by Deputy Director, Army/Public Relations, Sector 3 Operation Lafiya Dole, Colonel Ezindu Idima, stated that “the criminals came in (large) numbers to infiltrate Magumeri village in order to loot food items and other valuables.

“The indefatigable troops effectively thwarted the terrorists’ plan through superior fire power.”

Idima also said that, during the encounter, “the gallant troops exterminated scores of the insurgents and many escaped with gunshot wounds.

“A pursuit/clearance operation has been sustained to deal with the remaining fleeing criminals,” the release added.

The Army recalled that the Multi National Joint Task Force launched Operation Yancin Tafki, in February, and that “the operation has denied the terrorists freedom of action and access to foodstuffs and other logistics, which forced them to resort to looting vulnerable communities and villages for foodstuffs and other necessities.”

He said that during the encounter, “the terrorists suffered heavy losses/casualty, while Nigeria lost five soldiers in the incident.

“Unfortunately, five soldiers paid the supreme price.

“Troops have continued to intensify vigilance and high level of alertness to deny the bandits freedom of action.

“The Commander, Sector 3, Operation Lafiya Dole Major General Olufemi Akinjobi, has, on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff, commended the troops for their gallantry, resilience and patriotism.

“He charged them to maintain the momentum and the successes achieved so far; to ensure the final defeat of the terrorists,” Idima concluded.