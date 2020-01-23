Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), on Wednesday, alleged that the murdered CAN Chairman in Michika, Adamawa state, Rev. Lawan Andimi, was killed because he refused to denounce his faith, Christianity, and convert to Islam.

CAN President, Dr. Samson Olasupo Ayokunle, who made the allegation at a press conference in Abuja, said that Boko Haram insurgents, said the insurgents had initially demanded N50 million as ransom.

He said: “When the N50 million ransom they demanded was raised, they changed their mind and demanded for two million Euros and insisted on that. When their demands could not be met, they threatened to execute Andimi and so they did, and the video was sent to his family and his local church.

“It was in the process that they reached out to our people in Adamawa State to notify them that since the gentleman refused to be converted to Islam, they had decided to behead him.”

More details coming.