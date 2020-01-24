Fred Ezeh, Abuja and Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) said Rev. Lawan Andimi was gruesomely murdered because he refused to denounce his faith, Christianity, and forcefully convert to Islam.

CAN President, Dr. Samson Ayokunle, who made the allegation at a press conference in Abuja, said Boko Haram insurgents had initially demanded N50 million as ransom.

“When the N50 million ransom they demanded for was raised, they suddenly changed their mind and demanded for two million Euros and insisted on that. In addition to that, he asked him to denounce his faith, Christianity, and convert to Islam, but he refused.

“It was in the process that they reached out to his family and our CAN leadership in Adamawa State to notify them that since the gentleman (Pastor Andimi) refused to be converted to Islam, they will behead him and they did.”

CAN president also recalled that in the same state, just last Sunday, a clergyman, Rev Denis Bagauri, was murdered by gunmen at his residence at Mayo Belwa of Adamawa State, all because he was a Christian.

He added: “You are also aware of the beheading of 11 Christians by Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) on 2019 Christmas Day in Maiduguri including a bride to be. Few days ago, four seminarians of the Good Shepherd Catholic Seminary in Kakau, were kidnapped along Kaduna-Abuja Road and we have not heard anything about them. In Kaduna State, the most recent happenings were those of 35 people killed, and abduction of 58 persons when bandits raided 10 Christian dominated communities in the Chikun and Birnin Gwari Local Government areas on January 13, 2020.”

He was concerned that the criminals were everywhere operating with impunity, harassing and extorting motorists and compelling them to disclose their religion with little or no response from government.

The CAN President said: “Nigeria is under a siege orchestrated by the murderous blood-thirsty and criminally-minded Boko Haram terrorists, Fulani terrorist herdsmen, bandits and kidnappers who are all armed to the teeth, dressed in camouflage army uniforms, and gradually overwhelming our security agencies.

“They have been going around invading predominantly Christian villages and towns, killing and maiming youths and elders, men and women, raping women and their daughters, decapitating children and disembowelling pregnant women, and subjecting people to coldblooded murder.”

He, again, asked President Muhammadu Buhari to overhaul the security council and bring in new heads of security agencies and the para-military, which no religion or part of the country will dominate.

Meanwhile, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has called on the security operatives to fish out killers of Andimi. ACF in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Muhammad Ibrahim Biu, said the killing of Reverend Andimi by Boko Haram terrorists, was cruel, barbaric, despicable and should be condemned by all peace loving people.

The forum also called on the federal and states governments to be firm and decisive in dealing with terrorists that have continued to disturb the nayion’s peaceful coexistence and progress.

“Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) is shocked with the sad news of the gruesome murder of Rev. Lawan Andimi, Branch Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria CAN, Michika in Adamawa State by the Boko Haram terrorists last Monday….

“This cruel act by the abductors was barbaric, despicable and should be condemned by all peace loving people.