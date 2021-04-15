From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

For the second time in three days, Boko Haram has attacked Damasak, Borno border town, killing no fewer than 10 people and destroying the rebuilt town.

The insurgents, who raided the town last weekend, retuned, again, on Tuesday in large numbers for more violence.

Security sources and some residents of Maiduguri, said the insurgents were targeting to seize Damasak with the fresh attack.

“They burnt almost all the houses and remaining public buildings, shooting throughout the night,” one of the sources said.

It was gathered the terrorists were still in the town as at noon yesterday.

Damasak, headquarters of Mobbar Local Government Area, about 190 kilometres to Maiduguri, is located along the border with neighbouring Niger Republic and at the Lake Chad shores.

Chairman, Mobbar council, Bukar Mustapha, said 10 people were killed and eight injured as at Tuesday. He said scores of residents have fled the ruined town to communities in Niger while others may be trapped in the bush.

“As of yesterday (Tuesday), 10 of our people were killed and eight injured. Many people have fled to Niger now,” he told Daily Sun.

There were indications the casualty figure could be higher though it was difficult to get the correct number as communication access to the area has been cut off.

“Nobody, except Boko Haram, is there to give any information or update. The place is in ruins,” a state official from the area, said on condition of anonymity. The military is yet to react on the attack.

Eight people were confirmed killed in the last weekend attack in the town.

However, army spokesman, Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima, in a statement, said troops repelled the attack.