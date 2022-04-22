Gunmen suspected to be Boko Haram insurgents, attacked Geidam town in Yobe State killing 12 people, on Wednesday night.

An eyewitness said the gunmen attacked a popular bar in the town at about 10pm and burnt the staff quarters of Government Science and Technical College, Geidam. It was further gathered that many victims of the attack were hospitalised at the Geidam General Hospitals for various injuries.

A security source, who did not want his identity in print, said the insurgents arrived on motorcycles at the outskirts of the town but entered the town on foot and went straight to the bar, to unleash attacks on everybody at the scene.

“They came by foot and burnt three staff quarters at the GSTC Geidam. We also got reports that they went to Augwar Kweri where some prostitutes are residing and killed 11 people there. At GSTC, I understand that only one person died,” said Idris Abubakar, a resident of the town.

Yobe State police public relations officer, Dungus Abdulkareem, who confirmed the attack said one of the victims of the attack was a retired policeman. Two females were also among those killed.