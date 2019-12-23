Three people were feared killed, yesterday, when suspected members of Boko Haram attacked humanitarian workers in Borno State.

Two others were also reportedly kidnapped by the insurgents, sources told PREMIUM TIMES.

The insurgents carried out the attack along the Maiduguri-Monguno road.

Sources within the UN system in Maiduguri, confirmed the attack but said it was too early to give correct figures of casualties.

“I can confirm to you that the sad incident happened today along Monguno road, but one cannot be certain about the actual figure yet,” said the source who craved anonymity.

It was gathered the attacked humanitarian workers are employees of an international NGO called Alima.

Alima is the first NGO to set foot on the reclaimed town of Monguno in June 2016 when it commenced humanitarian aid operations in Borno State. It is still providing services in Monguno to date.

All efforts to contact officials of Alima for further confirmation were not successful at the time of this report.

The military too could not be reached for confirmation and has not released any statement on the attack

Meanwhile, recent attacks by members of the Islamic State’s West African Province (ISWAP), a faction of the Boko Haram, has displaced the majority of the residents of a federal constituency of Borno State, a House of Representatives member, Usman Zanna, has said.

Zanna, a first-time legislator who represents Gubio, Kaga, Magumeri federal constituency of Borno State, said more than 20 separate attacks were carried out by the insurgents in the three local government areas of his constituency in October this year. A situation, he said, has displaced most of his constituents from their ancestral abode.

Zanna said due to increasing pressure mounted on his constituency by ISWAP, he could only access a part of one of the relatively safe local government areas, Kaga.