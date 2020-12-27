From Timothy Olanrewaju Maiduguri

Boko Haram killed at least three persons and destroyed five communities in coordinated attacks in Borno State weekend.

The insurgents invaded Tashan Alade, Shafa, Azare Sabon Kasuwa and Sebro in Hawul Local Government Area in the southern part of Borno on Saturday evening. The attack lasted till dusk, sources from the communities said.

The sources said three persons including two hunters and a civilian were killed at Shafa, a town that has suffered similar attacks by Boko Haram in the past. Bags of farm products recently harvested by farmers were looted by the insurgents who also emptied shops and market stalls as well as place of worship.

Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum who cut short his trip to Abuja to visit the communities on Sunday sympathised with the people.

“We are here to show our sympathy and to stand with all of you, our brothers and in Hauwul over the sad incident. I have been fully briefed and I have seen things myself,” he said.

He promised to strengthen security in the area. “We will rehabilitate the Police station, the shops and all other infrastructures destroyed,” he pledged.

Zulum said he felt bad coming to commiserate the people after the attacks because protection of lives and property was the government’s first priority.

“As enshrined in section 14, 2b of the 1999 constitution, security of lives and property remain the cardinal objective of any government, we know this and we are doing everything within our powers to provide security and ensure the welfare of citizens,” he said.