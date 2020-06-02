Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Boko Haram has attacked a village in Borno, killing no fewer than four persons while three others were injured.

The insurgents attacked Kondori Village in Konduga Local Government some 30 kimetres from Maiduguri, Borno State capital on Sunday, security sources told The Sun in Maiduguri.

Some villagers who fled to Maiduguri said the insurgents came on motorcycles, bicycles and a 4-wheel drive vehicle.

“Four persons were killed and three of our people were injured,” one Bulama told our reporter.

He did not give further detail but said they have taken the incident as an act of God.

The officials of Konduga Local Government could not be reached for confirmation. Neither the military nor the police has yet to confirm the incident.

The attack came amid increase offensive against Boko Haram by military troops in the counter-terrorism operation in the northeaat.

Meanwhile, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen Tukur Buratai, said the establishment of a 200-beds capacity military Hospital in Maiduguri was to save time and reduce stress which sick and wounded troops often experience in the theatre of operation in the northeast.

Buratai in a remark at the foundation laying ceremony of the Nigeria Army Command Hospital in Maiduguri, Borno State capital on Monday, said the facility would serve as referral centre to both troops and their families as well as host community.

“Evacuation of personnel in the theatre to the Army Referral Hospital in Kaduna takes more time and causes a lot of stress. It is for this reason we establish this 200-bed capacity referral hospital here in Maiduguri not only for the troops of Operation Lafiya Dole and their families but also to provide medical support to the community,’ he disclosed.

He commended military troops for their commitment to fighting Boko Haram and ISWAP (Islamic State for West African Province), a regional terrorist organization.