By Billy Graham Abel, Yola

Information just reaching us suggest that some suspected members of the Boko Haram terrorist group are reported to have attacked and overun Kwapre community, in Hong local government of Adamawa state, killing at least 7 people, abducting several and torched down numerous houses and every church in the community.

The attack is said to have taken place over the weekend in the remote town of Kwapre, close to Garaha, a community in Hong local government of Adamawa state.

According to local sources, the insurgents stormed the town in droves of hilux trucks pretending to be military, fully armed and and unleashed terror on the unsuspecting Adamawa community.

The terrorist who abducted several persons were said to have left three women and six children, who could cope with the stress of the long walk who were later rescued by the military.

Speaking to Daily Sun, the chairman of Hong local government, James Pukuma, said, “There is little to say about this attack order than it carries all the trademarks of Boko Haram insurgents activities.

“They came into our town in several trucks, launched and attacked our people, kill several, and kidnap men, women and children.

“The destruction is massive because at least 50 houses have been burnt down in this town.

“They burnt down the market, they burnt down both primary and secondary schools of the town.

“They have also burnt down every standing church in the town including the LCCN Church, the EYN Church and the Catholic church too.”

On the number of persons kidnapped, Pukuma said, “Right now we cannot hazard any speculations hence, we cannot confirm the number of persons kidnapped, because several of the residents have ran away for safety, so we do not know who is missing or who ran away for safety elsewhere but what I can confirm right now is that they indeed abducted several people and even yesterday, the military were able to rescue, three women and six children that were abandoned by the insurgents because they could no longer cope with the stress of the long walk after transporting them out of the community.”

Speaking on response of the military to the attack, Pukuma said, “The military came in late but because they were given a faulty intelligence report that the insurgents were planning an attack on Garkida, unfortunately, the insurgents had other plans, because after the military moved to secure Garkida, that was when they turned around and attacked Kwapre.

“As you are aware, the area has a network reception challenge, so it was challenging calling on the military.

“But they eventually came including the air force and their fighter plane but this area is covered in a dense vegetation, so the military could not spot the insurgents and they might not have wanted to risk gunning down civilians.”

Speaking on government response to the attack, he said, “We are all aware how the Adamawa state governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has been up and doing when it comes to the matter of security and would not leave any stone unturned when it comes to the safety of his people.

“Right now, there are security personnel of both military and vigilante patrolling this area, and from what I have gathered, they are committed to addressing the situation.”

Reacting to the attack, the Member Representing Gombi/Hong constituency at the Federal House of representatives, Yusuf Buba Yakubu, expressed shock over the attack and condemned the attack describing it as an act of cowardice.

Buba Yakubu said, “I condemn in very strong terms this latest attack on the innocent and peace loving people of Kwapre community as another senseless and cruel act of cowardice on a community that is renowned for peace, industry and serenity.

“While sympathising with all those who have lost loved ones or suffered any form of loss and harm in this round of senseless attacks, purportedly carried out by the outlawed Boko Haram sect, I have unwavering faith in the victory of good over evil.

“I would also like to call on Government and all law- enforcement agencies to ensure that Kwapre community and indeed all parts of my Constituency are protected from any further attacks.”

Attempts to confirm the security breach with the PPRO proves abortive a as at the time of filing this report.

Kwapre community, like Garkida, is at the fringes of the Sambisa forest.