Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Eight people were feared killed with two injured as Boko Haram raided Wasaram, a remote community along on the border between Borno and Yobe states Tuesday night.

A witness said the attackers stormed the town shortly after the Muslim night (Isha) prayer.

“They came at about 8pm in vehicles, about 30 of them. And they started shooting at people from the entrance of Wasaram village. Eight people were killed and two injured in the attack,” said Ali Musa, who said he was forced to flee to Damaturu, Yobe State, some 12 kilometres away, after the attck.

It was learnt that the insurgents had tricked some of the villagers at the entrance to the community to run for their lives as some people were planning to attack them. Ironically, the insurgents opened fire on the villagers as they attempted to flee.

Information about the attack was not known in Maiduguri, the state capital, until yesterday noon. Neither the military nor police have reacted to the attack.

Wasaram is located some 32 kilometres to Benisheik, a town along Maiduguri-Damaturu highway and headquarters of Kaga Local Government.