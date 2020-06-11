Some residents of Maiduguri said they got information of the attack on Zowo, Gubio Local Government Area of Borno State around the Lake Chad region late Tuesday.

Dozens of Boko Haram terrorists were said to have invaded the community on Tuesday evening on motorcycles and gun trucks, marched the villagers in groups and shot them severally. There was no immediate official reaction to the incident either by the military or police

A video trending in Maiduguri, the state capital, yesterday morning purportedly released by Boko Haram, shows the terrorists walking through the bodies of the slain villagers in an open field and taking counts with their assault rifles – AK-47 hung on their shoulders.

One of them was heard in the background calling a “commander.” A few elderly men were seen standing besides some bodies while a woman with her baby strapped to her back, cried as she walked toward one of the terrorists.

Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum, was scheduled to visit the scene of the attack, about 84 kilometers to Maiduguri, the capital yesterday.

Boko Haram has renewed attacks in recent time, fuelling fears of increasing security threats among residents after nearly four months of respite