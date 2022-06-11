From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Boko Haram insurgents operating in a town in Borno State have killed over 20 youths scavenging for disused metal and twisted iron.

Dozens of young men went into a remote liberated community in Dikwa Local Government in the central part of Borno in search of disused metal.

“They were ambushed on the way and all metal collected from them by Boko Haram men. About 22 of them were killed, while others were injured,” an official from the local government told Saturday Sun.

The incident, which occurred on Tuesday, was not immediately reported in the capital due to poor telecommunication in the area. The official said the Shehu of Dikwa, Alhaji Ibrahim El-Kanemi has warned the people of the area against going to the bush in search of disused metal. The traditional ruler reportedly gave the warning after sympathising with the families of the deceased.

On May 22, Boko Haram killed 35 youths from Kala Balge Local Government Area, who went to scavenge for metal according to the state governor, Babagana Zulum in a statement. Security sources said the terrorists also search for same metal to produce tools and other weapon.

