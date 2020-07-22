Timothy Olanrewaju Maiduguri

Boko Haram has killed five aid workers kidnapped early this month on a major road in Borno

The insurgents in a video on Wednesday, fired guns at the five staff of some international humanitarian organizations and emergency agency from the back.

The five men who were abducted along Maiduguri-Monguno road early July by Boko Haram, had in a recent video pleaded to their organisations to secure their release from the insurgents’ hostage.

“I am appealing to the international Rescue Committee to come and rescue me,” one Luka Filibus said in the video.

The five men worked with International Rescue Committee (IRC), Action Against Hunger, State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA).

In the video, they knelt down in front of five other insurgents who opened fire at them from the back.

The incident came as Boko Haram insurgency hits eleventh year in the northeast states.