Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Media Operations, said the Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE, has killed top commanders of the Boko Haram sect in a raid conducted at Bulawa on the fringes of the Sambisa Forest in Borno State.

Coordinator Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche who made this known, said the air strikes which took place on Tuesday, was executed following credible human intelligence reports on the presence of the terrorists in the area.

Enenche in a statement said “The Armed Forces of Nigeria, through the Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE, has destroyed compounds housing Boko Haram Terrorists’ (BHTs’) leaders at Bulawa on the fringes of the Sambisa Forest in Borno State. The air strikes were executed on 21 April 2020 based on credible human intelligence reports as well as Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance missions that led to the identification of the target compounds within the settlement.

“Fighter jets dispatched by the Air Task Force to take out the compounds scored accurate hits in the target area leading to the destruction of some of the structures as well as the neutralization of some of the terrorists occupying the compounds. Boko Haram fighters, who attempted to reposition to engage the attacking aircraft, were mopped-up in follow-on attacks by the jets.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria, in furtherance of the objective of restoring peace and security in the North East, will sustain the offensive against the enemies of our Nation”.