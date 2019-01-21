From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said it has concluded plans to establish a base at Gembu, Adamawa State.

The NAF base, according to the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadiq Abubakar, would be equipped with helicopter landing pads (helipads) and an airstrip.

Abubakar made this known when he paid an operational visit to 23 Quick Response Wing (23 QRW), Gembu.

He said some of the new NAF combat helicopters procured by the Federal Government would be deployed to Gembu when the airstrip is ready.

Abubakar, in a statement signed by NAF director of public relations and information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, said he was in the area to assess the level of preparedness of the troops and improve their facilities for enhanced professional performance.

He also said that the establishment of the proposed Special Operational Command (SOC), along with its component units, like the 4 QRG, 211 QRG, and 4 QRW, among which is 23 QRW, was to fulfill the mandate of President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure that all communities in the country enjoy peace and go about their legitimate aspirations without fear of being molested.

Daramola’s statement reads, “In continuation of the series of inspection visits to Nigerian Air Force deployments in crisis-prone areas in the country, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, undertook an operational visit to the 23 Quick Response Wing, Gembu, January 19, 2019.

“During the visit, the CAS paid a courtesy call on the Emir of Sardauna Local Government Area, Dr. Shehu Audu Baju II, at his palace and also inspected various facilities being used by the wing as well as prospective sites for infrastructural development to support the unit. The CAS, who was accompanied by the Chief of Staff Special Operations Command, Air Vice Marshal Mohammed Tanko, as well as other senior officers from Headquarters NAF, was received at Gembu by the Commander, 211 Quick Response Group, Owerri, Group Captain Elisha Bindul, as well as the acting chairman of Sardauna LGA, Reverend Godwin Saul.”

Meanwhile, NAF said it has deployed one of its fighter jets to Sokoto State to contain bandits who have been killing residents in the state.

To ensure the bandits are wiped out in the shortest possible time the NAF has also deployed a detachment of Special Forces personnel and equipment to the state.

Daramola said the deployment was to assist the efforts of security forces already on ground to deal with the spate of insecurity in some parts of Sokoto State and the border areas between Zamfara and Sokoto states.

“The Nigerian Air Force today (January 19, 2019) deployed a fighter aircraft, along with support equipment, and a detachment of Special Forces personnel to Sokoto to further boost anti-banditry operations in the North West of the country under Operation Diran Mikiya. The deployment is aimed at adding value to the efforts to deal with the spate of insecurity in some parts of Sokoto State and the border areas between Zamfara and Sokoto States.”