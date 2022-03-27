From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), has winged five new pilots to boosts its air operations against terrorism, banditry and other security challenges bedeviling the country.

The is just as the NAF, has declared its readiness to maintain combat readiness at significantly higher level to counter both domestic and foreign threats to Nigeria security and wellbeing.

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, who made this known at the winging of the pilots and decoration of seven newly promoted air warrant officers with their new ranks in Abuja, equally declared the NAF readiness to sustain critical airpower capability required for joint force employment in pursuit of national security imperatives.

The NAF while noting that the service under his leadership has embarked on continuous training and capacity building of personnel to raise their competence level to contain the insecurity in the country, said Ninety-nine officers and 24 airmen and airwomen are currently undergoing training across various specialties in the United States of America, United Kingdom, South Africa, India, France Egypt and Pakistan.

He also said that another 2,656, personnel across all specialties are being trained to deliver airpower in light of NAF’s involvement in theatres of operations across the country.

“Indeed, this is the second key driver of my vision which is to pursue purposeful training and human capacity development. Ninety-nine officers and 24 airmen and airwomen are undergoing various training across various specialties in various countries including the USA, UK, South Africa, India, France Egypt and Pakistan among others”.

Continuing, Amao, said “Undoubtedly, Nigerian Air Force is poised to maintain combat readiness at significantly higher level to counter both domestic and foreign threats to Nigeria security and wellbeing,”.

Air Marshal Amao, who used the occasion to decorate seven newly promoted air warrant officers, congratulated them for a well-deserved promotion which he noted came after a careful selection and scrutiny and charged them to see their promotion as a pointer to work harder.