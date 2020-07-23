Chinelo Obogo

Nigerians in diaspora have urged the National Assembly to review treaties that allow foreigners from neighboring countries entry without restrictions.

In its call for more support for the military in its fight against terrorism, Nigerians in Diaspora Monitoring Group in the UK said rather than dwell on the tenure of the service chiefs, the National Assembly should focus on legislative interventions to curb irregular movement that has allowed a steady flow of recruits from other countries into the folds of Boko Haram, stop the flow of illicit small and light firearms into the country and review treaties that allow nationals of neighboring countries to enter into Nigeria without restrictions.

This advice came following the recent call by the Senate for the sack or resignation of the nation’s service chiefs.

The Senate made the resolution following the motion moved by Ali Ndume last Tuesday. However, President Muhammadu Buhari responded to the Senate’s resolution, saying that appointment or sack of service chiefs is a Presidential prerogative, and he will in his capacity as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, do what is in the best interest of the country at all times.

The president of Nigerians in Diaspora Monitoring Group

Angela Boroh, said in a statement that all hands should be on deck to ensure that terrorists and bandits are wiped out and urged the service chiefs to remain focused to restore normalcy to troubled areas.

” The Nigerians in Diaspora Monitoring Group, United Kingdom Chapter, is constrained to urge the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to that it is time for it to rise above politics in the interest of the war against terrorism, insurgency and banditry in Nigeria.

“Our call in this regard became necessary after the Senate adopted a resolution demanding that the heads of the military services resign.

“Since 1999 when democratic rule was restored, the position of Nigerians has been an insistence on the need for the military to stay out of politics. Rather than dwell on the tenure of the Service Chiefs, the National Assembly should focus on legislative interventions to curb irregular movement that has allowed a steady flow of recruits from other countries into the folds of Boko Haram, stop the flow of illicit small and light firearms into the country and review treaties that allow nationals of neighboring countries to enter into Nigeria without restrictions.

“They should also come up legislation on how to stem terrorist financing through legal instruments that would weaken Boko Haram.

“NASS should mandate interfaces with countries whose activities directly and indirectly promotes instability because that is the way the parliaments of other countries support efforts at dealing with terrorism and Nigeria should not be an exception.