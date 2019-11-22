Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Research and Development Bureau (DRDB), friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), India, to produce the Ramon Improvised Explosive Device(IED), materials detector with standoff at distance.

With the agreement, the DRDB is free to make use of the DRDO’s photonics laboratory in India to produce the IED, detector which in turn be deployed to troops fighting the counter insurgency war in the north east.

The MoU was signed on behalf of the Federal government by the Director General, of the bureau, Air Vice Marshall Osahor, and the Indian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Abhay Thakur, at the agency’s headquarters in Abuja.

In his address at the occasion, Osahor, while noting that the Sucess of a modern day military forces is measured by its ability to develop and employ unique technologies to emerging security challenges, said it was for this reason that the DRDB, was set up to provide defence solution for the Nigerian armed forces through research and development.

He pointed out that even though the boko haram and other terrorists group have been seriously degraded, their continuous use of IEDs against troops and other innocent Nigerians has remained a great threats.

He said “the ability of a nation to wage war and deter potential adversaries depends to a large extent on the nation’s level of technological sophistication.

“Similarly, the success of modern day military forces is measured by the ability to develop and employ unique technologies to efficiently confront unique security challenges.

“It is inline with its mandate, DRBD, was tasked in early 2018, to design and develop IED detectors with standoff distance of 50-200 meters.

“The team worked tirelessly for six months after which they came up with standoff range of 50 meters.

“The team also identified all the components, softwares and equipment required for the actualization of these softwares and components, the only challenge in actualizing this noble project was the lack of photonics lab within the country for integrating and testing the components.

“It was at this stage that we approached the DRDO, India for the use of their photonics lab. DRDO, responded by asking for our conceit note which we in turn sent to them which we in turn sent to them”