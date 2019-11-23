Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Research and Development Bureau (DRDB) yesterday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), with the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO), India, to produce the Ramon Improvised Explosive Device (IED) materials detector with standoff at distance.

With the agreement, the DRDB is free to make use of the DRDO’s photonics laboratory in India to produce the IED detector, which in turn will be deployed to troops fighting the counter-insurgency war in the Northeast. The MoU was signed on behalf of the Federal government by the Director General, of the bureau, Air Vice Marshall Onyemaechi Osahor, and the Indian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Abhay Thakur, at the agency’s headquarters in Abuja.

While noting that the success of a modern day military force is measured by its ability to develop and employ unique technologies to emerging security challenges, Osahor stressed that it was for this reason that the DRDB was set up to provide defence solution for the Nigerian Armed Forces through research and development. He pointed out that even though the Boko Haram and other terrorists group have been seriously degraded, their continuous use of IEDs against troops and other innocent Nigerians has remained a great threat. He said: “The ability of a nation to wage war and deter potential adversaries depends to a large extent on the nation’s level of technological sophistication. Similarly, the success of modern day military forces is measured by the ability to develop and employ unique technologies to efficiently confront unique security challenges.

“It is in line with its mandate, DRBD, was tasked in early 2018 to design and develop IED detectors with standoff distance of 50-200 meters. The team worked tirelessly for six months after which they came up with standoff range of 50 meters.