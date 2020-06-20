Chinelo Obogo

The Association of Nigerian Professionals in Europe (ANPE) has challenged the United States, United Kingdom and European Union to support Nigeria with a working solution against Boko Haram terrorists.

In a statement signed by its President, Dr. Agwu Oyekwe and 13 others, ANPE believes threats posed by the terrorist group has assumed both regional and international dimension, such that only collaborative effort can bring it to a halt.

While acknowledging the sacrifices of the Nigerian government, the group said that much more can be achieved with added support of world’s superpowers.

In the regard, ANPE expressed disappointment at the UK, US and EU for ‘seating on the fence’, rather than being proactive each time a carnage is committed by the terrorists.

According to the group, the solution to the crisis is by arresting the sponsors and promoters of conflict in Africa.

Consequently, ANPE charged the US, UK and EU to identify and prosecute those culpable in the various acts of killings in Nigeria and profiling of such persons for the world to know.

It further urged the EU to expose countries selling arms and to the Boko Haram/ISWAP group in line with international best practices

“The fight against Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorism in Nigeria has received a tremendous boost since the assumption of office by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015 that saw to the takeover of critical assets of the Boko Haram/ISWAP group in numerous operations of the Nigerian troops.

“This was at the backdrop where before the coming of President Buhari, Nigerians lived in perpetual fear of not knowing when and where the next bomb was going to detonate.

“The Nigerian professionals in Europe acknowledge the sacrifices made by the Nigerian government in addressing the threats posed by the Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorist group over the years, which is indeed commendable. We consequently wish to state that it is time for the United States of America, the United Kingdom and the European Union to extend the needed support to Nigeria in seeing to an end to the threats posed by the Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorist group.

“We wish to state that despite the efforts of the Nigerian troops, the Boko Haram/ISWAP groups have continued to launch attacks in Nigeria from their hideouts and with external support from countries in Europe who have been selling arms and ammunition to the group.

“This is indeed a worrisome trend that calls for collective action from Nigeria, its neighbours and the world superpowers as the threats posed by the Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorist group has assumed a regional dimension. If not quickly checked, the African continent might be enmeshed in a conflict of immeasurable proportion.

“We wish to state that the real solution to the Boko Haram/ISWAP crisis in Nigeria lies in arresting the sponsors and promoters of conflict in Africa. Consequently, the world superpowers that are conversant with the strategic importance of Nigeria in the Africa continent ought to do more than pay lip service in addressing the various security challenges in Nigeria.

“If this is not done, the efforts of the Nigerian troops would be in vain because of the external support the terrorist and militant groups receive in the form of logistics, funds and arms and ammunitions.

“The Association of Nigerian Professionals in Europe is alarmed at the lukewarm attitude of the United States of America, the United Kingdom and the European Union towards addressing issues of terrorism in Nigeria and Africa at large.

”We are constrained to demand from these countries to know how many persons, individuals or organisations have been indicted by the international policy on the issue of terrorism.

“The Association of Nigerian Professionals in Europe wishes to inform the world superpowers that the urgency of now demands the identification and prosecution of those culpable in the various acts of killings in Nigeria and profiling of such persons for the world to know.

“The European Union must, as a matter of urgency identify those that have been selling arms to the Boko Haram/ISWAP group and serve them appropriate sanctions in line with international best practices.

“We wish to state that the efforts of the Nigerian Military through outstanding, would always be thwarted so long the Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorist group continues to have access to its sponsors and collaborators outside the shores of Nigeria.