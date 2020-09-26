Okwe Obi, Abuja

Following the recent attack on the convoy of Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum, North-East elders under the aegis of Coalition for North East Elders for Peace and Development (CNEEPD), has advised President Mohammadu Buhari to rejig the security architecture, stating that Nigerians do not feel safe.

Chairman of the group, Engr. Zana Goni and Secretary, Dr Muhammed Misua, in a statement, said the Military has come to what they called “breaking point” and needed reactivation for better and more positive results in line with President Buhari’s vision of leaving Nigeria better than his administration met it.

Goni said: “We are worried at the ceaseless and relentless attacks on troops and civilian population resulting in heavy casualties in the North East despite repeated assurances from the service chiefs that the region has not only been cleared of insurgents and terrorists but also made safe for those displaced from their original communities to return.

“We had chosen to remain silence in the past even when there were compelling needs to speak out because of our conviction that the insecurity especially in the North East would get better.

“But events in recent weeks coupled with the brutal killings of some troops including a commander have forced us to open our lips once again.

“The attack on the convoy of the governor of Borno State, His Excellency, Babagana Zulum on Friday which left some soldiers and police officers dead with unspecified number of people injured is most disturbing especially coming just barely two months after the convoy of the governor suffered similar fate in the state.

“These developments have further given credence to belief we have long held that nobody is safe anymore in the country.

“Besides, this ugly security situation may not guarantee food security in the country before the next year.”

He added that, “The daily loss of lives of both security and civilians either by terrorists or bandits in spite of repeated assurances by the service chiefs has no doubt convinced us as close watchers of security situation in the North West and North East regions of the country that the military has come to a breaking point in the fight against insecurity in the region.

“This could be as a result of low morale occasioned by fighting equipment and the long overdue retirement of those heading various branches of our armed forces.

“We strongly believe that the security heads are now bereft of ideas and need to go so that the younger and experienced officers can come on board with fresh ideas.

“We believe at this point that the military which is at the forefront of prosecuting the war against the adversaries in the two regions of the country has come to a breaking point.”