Timothy OlanrewajuMaiduguri

North-East Governors’ Forum (NGF) has called on the Federal Government to support troops fighting Boko Haram and other terrorists’ groups in the sub-region with requisite state-of-the-arts weapons to enable them win the war.

In a communique signed by the forum’s Chairman and Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum after its meeting to discuss the challenges facing the sub-region, the governors commended the efforts of the Federal Government in fighting insurgency, but urged the armed forces to intensify efforts to secure hard-to-reach areas and ensure safe access to farm lands by farmers.

It also said the six governors pledged to work together to foster regional integration, growth and development, especially in the exploitation of its oil and gas potentials, mineral resources, agriculture and industrialisation.

At the meeting were the governors of Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba and Yobe States.

The forum called on the Federal Ministry of Water Resources to ensure that attention was given to recharging the Lake Chad from national water bodies and strengthening the river basins in the sub region.

The forum recommended that the manpower deficit in the armed forces should be bridged by allowing the Police to carry state-of-the-art weapons where necessary and be provided with strategic equipment like high velocity tear gas, trackers and Armoured Personnel Carriers (APC). It also called on the Federal Government to revoke selected road contracts awarded by the Federal Ministry of Works for years without progress and re-award same to more competent contractors with funding to ensure timely execution.”

“The forum urged the Federal Government to ensure local content in the execution of the Mambila Hydro Electric Power project and other programmes of the North East Development Commission (NEDC) to ensure synergy with state governments.

It expressed the support of the governors for the management and board of NEDC and their determination to work together in producing a comprehensive strategic master plan for the region that would ensure sustainable development.