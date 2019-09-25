The member representing Chibok /Damboa /Gwoza Federal Constituency of Borno State, Ahmadu Jaha, has raised the alarm that a large part of his constituency is under the control of Boko Haram insurgents.

The lawmaker, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), made the disclosure during the plenary session, yesterday, while contributing to a motion on the need for special funding for security agencies. He claimed the war against Boko Haram has not been handled in a transparent manner.

“Take for example in a local government that has 13 electoral wards like my own Gwoza, only three or four wards is not under the occupation of Boko Haram. In Chibok, I have 10 electoral wards, only two is not under the occupation of Boko Haram. In Damboa, I have 10 electoral ward, only one is not under the occupation of Boko Haram. This is as far as Chibok /Damboa /Gwoza Federal Constituency is concerned. The chief whip can bear me witness, out of the 10 local government in northern Borno, only two local government are still not under the occupation of Boko Haram,” Jaha said.

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives has resolved to investigate all non-governmental organisations (NGOs) operating in the country.

Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila also said the lawmakers may reintroduce a bill seeking to regulate the operations of the NGOs. The controversial bill introduced in the last session will now have to be debated afresh.

Gbajabiamila said security chiefs had during a meeting with the House leadership on Monday, complained of the activities of some of the NGOs identified as “bad eggs”.

The House also charged the Federal Government to create a special security fund for the security agencies, outside the national budget.

The Green chamber equally mandated its leadership to interface with the parliaments of other countries, especially the United States of America Congress, with a view to overcoming all encumbrances to security agencies purchasing arms and ammunitions from those countries and the United States. This followed the adoption of a motion by the chief whip, Tahir Monguno, on the “need for special intervention in the protracted security situation in Nigeria,. “

Monguno, in his lead debate, said from the parley with the security chiefs, it is obvious that.